Teen Guilty of Agg. Robbery Gets 7 Year Sentence

After pleading guilty to aggravated robbery, a San Angelo teen will serve a seven year prison sentence.

Michael Mendoza, 17, appeared in the Tom Green County Courthouse, Thursday afternoon, for a plea hearing.

The aggravated robbery charge stems from an incident last January at the Stripes Convenience Store on the corner of 19th and Bryant.

According to court documents, Mendoza's role in the crime was to drive the other defendants to and from the robbery.

The three co-defendants previously agreed to plea deals of 12, 15 and 18 year prison sentences.
