Jaxon Ronsonet GoFundMe Account Deleted

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
The GoFundMe account that was set up for Jaxon Ronsonet and his five-year-old brother, Bentley, who were both attacked by a pit bull mix in Biloxi, has been deleted.
Of ... water ...- five year old brother, bentley- who were both attacked by a pit- bull mix in biloxi has been - deleted.- according tiffany ronsonet, the- boys mother, the account that - had - raised over seven thousand- dollars was drained by the boys- father.

- but if you wish to donate to- help the children, a new accoun- is now- availble on go fund me dot com,- titled "help jaxon and bentley" jaxon is making progress in a - new orleans rehabilitation- center and could be coming home- as early as tomorrow.




