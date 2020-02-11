Global  

Coronavirus Patient Mistakenly Released from Hospital in San Diego, Health Official Says

Coronavirus Patient Mistakenly Released from Hospital in San Diego, Health Official Says

Coronavirus Patient Mistakenly Released from Hospital in San Diego, Health Official Says

Errors by a hospital in San Diego and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention led to a woman with coronavirus being sent back to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar instead of isolation at the hospital, according to a health official.
Coronavirus: American evacuee infected with deadly virus mistakenly released from hospital, officials admit

The first US evacuee from China that tested positive for coronavirus was mistakenly released from a...
Independent - Published

CDC accidentally releases infected patient from quarantine, then calls them back... total incompetence will get us killed

(Natural News) The first American to be evacuated from Wuhan, China, and later diagnosed with a...
NaturalNews.com - Published


'Infodemic': World Health Officials Aim To Fight Rising Misinformation About Coronavirus [Video]'Infodemic': World Health Officials Aim To Fight Rising Misinformation About Coronavirus

From epidemic to "infodemic," the World Health Organization is warning the public about the sudden rise of misinformation surrounding the novel coronavirus outbreak. They're coming to Silicon Valley to..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:32Published

Despite Coronavirus Chaos at Sea, Cruise Industry Says It Can Handle Outbreak [Video]Despite Coronavirus Chaos at Sea, Cruise Industry Says It Can Handle Outbreak

With two ships stranded at sea and one recently allowed to dock as quarantines are put in place, the WHO is communicating to countries to change the practice as the cruise industry insists it's able to..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:17Published

