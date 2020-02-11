Coronavirus Patient Mistakenly Released from Hospital in San Diego, Health Official Says
Coronavirus Patient Mistakenly Released from Hospital in San Diego, Health Official Says
Errors by a hospital in San Diego and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention led to a woman with coronavirus being sent back to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar instead of isolation at the hospital, according to a health official.
