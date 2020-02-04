Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NH Primary Was 'Appetizer' Mass. Sec. Of State Says

NH Primary Was 'Appetizer' Mass. Sec. Of State Says

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 03:16s - Published < > Embed
NH Primary Was 'Appetizer' Mass. Sec. Of State Says

NH Primary Was 'Appetizer' Mass. Sec. Of State Says

Massachusetts will be one of 16 states and territories that will be part of Super Tuesday March 3 and voters see a wide open game.

WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Liztorrey2017

Liz Torrey RT @wbz: NH Primary Was ‘Appetizer’ Mass. Sec. Of State Says Ahead Of Super Tuesday @BethWBZ reports https://t.co/HlZXRfWL4H 1 hour ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News NH Primary Was ‘Appetizer’ Mass. Sec. Of State Says Ahead Of Super Tuesday @BethWBZ reports https://t.co/HlZXRfWL4H 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iowa Democrats' Chaotic Caucus Leaves Candidates Frustrated [Video]Iowa Democrats' Chaotic Caucus Leaves Candidates Frustrated

The Democratic primary process got off to a bumpy start on Tuesday in Iowa. Reuters reports Iowa’s Democrats promised to begin to release long-delayed results on Tuesday afternoon from the party’s..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.