Kobe Bryant's Favorite Dish From One of His Go-To Restaurants! 50 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:21s - Published Kobe Bryant's Favorite Dish From One of His Go-To Restaurants! The manager of the restaurant, Rodolfo Garcia, said Bryant had been a regular for over 20 years."I remember when he told me he wanted to be treated as a customer, 'please do not treat me as a star because I want to feel like a regular customer,'" said Garcia about Kobe.

Kobe Bryant's Favorite Dish From One of His Go-To Restaurants!





