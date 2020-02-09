Kobe Bryant's Favorite Dish From One of His Go-To Restaurants!
Kobe Bryant's Favorite Dish From One of His Go-To Restaurants!
The manager of the restaurant, Rodolfo Garcia, said Bryant had been a regular for over 20 years."I remember when he told me he wanted to be treated as a customer, 'please do not treat me as a star because I want to feel like a regular customer,'" said Garcia about Kobe.
