Jennings lead Sierra to first win of the season

Jennings lead Sierra to first win of the season

Jennings lead Sierra to first win of the season

High School basketball is tipping off around Colorado, and Sierra senior C.J.

Jennings lead the Stallions to a win over Falcon in their first home game of the season.
Jennings lead Sierra to first win of the season

For many high school basketball teams ... including perhaps a dark horse for the 4-a title ... the sierra stallions ... sierra - led by senior c-j jennings - hosting falcon tonight in their home opener ... 1.

Jennings distributing early ... finds darrian reed for the 3 ... splash ... 2.

Then jennings ... goes baseline ... and the fancy finish for his first score of the game ... 3.

Falcon offense trying to keep pace ... david palmer splits the defense ... and the reverse bucket for 2 ... 4.

Then morisse daniels ... puts a defender in the spin cycle ... 5.

But just like future has "too much sauce" ... sierra has too much c-j jennings ... catch and shoot from 3 ... hashtag buckets ... stallions get their 1st win of the season ... 64- 48 ... i know you don't care about golf right now



