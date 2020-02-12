Changes To Marriage License Proposed

Ones.

Jennifer: marriage could ***soon be called a "domestic union"... in the state of missouri.

That's ****if a proposed bill pre-filed this week is passed.

The change would be applicable to everyone wishing to marry.

But as our jenifer abreu explains..

The legislator behind it says... it would help protect same-sex couples..

And churches.

Abreu state representative t-j berry says the idea came about after another resolution didn't pass.

That was s-j-r 39 ..

Which would have protected churches and businesses from penalties if they denied services to gay weddings.

This new proposed legislation, berry says would protect both sides.

Rep.

Tj berry, r-kearney "we want to protect church and clergy and we want people to feel included," under this proposed legislation marriage licenses would be called a contract of domestic union.

Makenzie young "i thinks ome people would really be against that idea just because domestic union doesn't sound as loving, and what the norm is" johnny johnson "whether it's marriage or domestic union, what's the difference?

Represetative t-j berry says one of the goals is to separate church and state.

Rep.

Tj berry, r-kearney "the hot controversy over gay marriage, whether you're pro or against is..

Traditionally a religious argument, so why are you having this in the public arena in a government area?"

For some..

That sounds like the way things should be..

"religion doesn't really belong in some things that are politically natured," angel kloepfer: i never really connected the word marriage with religion just because that's what it has always been," the benefits would be the same and this change would apply to everyone.

Rep.

Tj berry, r-kearney "there's absolutely no chance of discrimination, everybody goes through the process if you want government benefits," berry says it would help diffuse the controversy over gay weddings..

Mikey bellinger: "anything to have equal inclusion of all people i'm so for it, so whatever they need to do, let's do it," while protecting churches..

And the rights of those who wish be married in one.

Rep.

Tj berry, r-kearney "if you church supports traditional marriage they are not going to do it, and if they support gay marraige they are going to do it, but isn't that what religious fredom is all about?"

Abreu representative berry says if this legislation is passed, everywhere in the missouri statute where it says "marriage"..

The term would be replaced with