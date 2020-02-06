B-Sens fall to Bruins 6-2

With some b-sens.

The binghamton senators were in providence friday night, with a match-up against the bruins.

B-sens down 2-0 in the beginning of the second period, but the b-sens convert on the powerplay.

Phil varone with the goal to get the b-sens on the board, but the bruins net two more in the second, and one in the final frame to extend their lead to 6-1,but the b-sens still giving it their all.

Chris rumble scores his first ahl goal with 42 seconds left in the game.

B-sens fall to the bruins, 6-2.

B-sens are back at it tomorrow night in bridgeport at 7 p.m.

The game can be streamed through ahl live.

