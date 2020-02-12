Global  

Becahi, Notre Dame fall in PIAA semifinals

>>>dan moscaritolo:five of our big ticket area teams suited up in state semifinals this evening.

Beca and notre dame, among the three of them that took the field tonight.

We'll start with the golden hawks, and the 4-a semifinal at slatington... ...awaiting beca there, philadelphia power imhotep charter...-a very busy 2nd quarter, imhotep's chris wells takes the handoff and runs a punishing 8 yards to the house, 2 point conversion failed, 6-0 panthers-beca answers, damian diaz gets in from the one, 7-6 golden hawks -imhotep responds, isheem young takes the handoff 8 yards, 2 point conversion failed, 12-7 panthers-beca retook the lead with 57 seconds left in the half, but two plays later, imhotep's nasir boykins dials it up for amir brown, 35 yards for the touchdown...boykins ran another in in the 4th from 40 yard out, beca's season comes to an end, 24-13 ...out in hershey, the 3-a semifnal...notre dame locking horns with middletown...1st quarter...7-0 blue raiders...middletown's chase snavely passes to tre leach on the screen pass...leach goes 55 yards for the td...blue raiders up 14-0 2nd quarter...now 28- 0...notre dame's mitch daniel takes the sweep...daniel with the nice run for the 22 yard td...now 28-7 under a minute in the 1st half...middletown's snavely passes to jaelan thompson...he goes 32 yards for the blue raiders td...35-7 at the half.....49-14, notre dame's fine




