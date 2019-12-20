Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chinese Woman Acquitted Of Trespassing At Mar-A-Lago

Chinese Woman Acquitted Of Trespassing At Mar-A-Lago

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Chinese Woman Acquitted Of Trespassing At Mar-A-Lago

Chinese Woman Acquitted Of Trespassing At Mar-A-Lago

However, jurors did find Jing Lu, 56, guilty of resisting a police officer without violence during her December 18th arrest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Florida jury finds Mar-a-Lago intruder not guilty of trespassing

A Florida jury acquitted a Chinese woman Wednesday of trespassing at President Donald Trump's...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese woman on trial after trespassing arrest at Mar-a-Lago in December [Video]Chinese woman on trial after trespassing arrest at Mar-a-Lago in December

Witness testimony is underway Tuesday in the trial of a Chinese woman arrested for trespassing at President Donald Trump&apos;s Mar-a-Lago club back in December. Lu Jing, 56, faces misdemeanor..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:20Published

Chinese National Ordered Held After Being Accused Of Illegally Entering Mar-A-Lago [Video]Chinese National Ordered Held After Being Accused Of Illegally Entering Mar-A-Lago

For the second time this year, a Chinese woman has been arrested for trespassing President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.