‘Perfect’ start for Mahon’s Man City 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:46s - Published ‘Perfect’ start for Mahon’s Man City Manchester City Women interim manager Alan Mahon won his first match in charge thanks to an early Gemma Bonner goal against Bristol City. 0

