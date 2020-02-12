Global  

‘Perfect’ start for Mahon’s Man City

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Manchester City Women interim manager Alan Mahon won his first match in charge thanks to an early Gemma Bonner goal against Bristol City.
