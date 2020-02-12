CFB Selection

Fort wayne.

((brett))it's selection day in the world of college football.

Bowl games being announced..

And more importantly the college football playoff is now set.the four teams that will vie for a national title have been named by the c-f-p selection committee.no surprise about alabama being in the final four.they're the defending national champs who dismantled florida yesterday for another s-e-c championship.

Joining them will be clemson..

Hoping to return to the title game for a second straight season.ohio state is back in it..

The champs from two seasons ago.and the washington huskies round out the final four.the pac 12 champions shared a national title in 19-91.the huskies will get the crimson tide first in the chick-fil-a peach bowl in atlanta on new years eve.3 p-m kickoff.then the nightcap is clemson and ohio state in the fiesta bowl in glendale arizona.the winners of the semi-final games will go head to head for the 20-16 20-17 college football national title on monday january ninth in tampa bay florida.as you can expect..

Not everyone completely happy with the way the committee selected the playoffs.but the committee has spoken and we'll see all of you on new years eve for the playoffs.that's it for