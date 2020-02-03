Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tedros Adhanom > WHO update on coronavirus

WHO update on coronavirus

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
WHO update on coronavirus

WHO update on coronavirus

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives an update on the number of global cases of coronavirus.

He says that even when "the flames of one outbreak begin to die down" they fight "another five fronts".

His words come as a ninth person is diagnosed with the coronavirus in the UK.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

GSMA Update on Coronavirus

GSMA Update on CoronavirusLONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The GSMA knows that the Coronavirus has created disruption, in particular...
Business Wire - Published Also reported by •euronews


Shut out of WHO, Taiwan faces flight bans, update delays in virus crisis

Shut out of the World Health Organization, Taiwan is facing a dual problem in tackling the threat of...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

theghost99

James Reynolds Jr RT @BNODesk: Hubei province was expected to release a 6 a.m. update on coronavirus. It is now 7:30 a.m. and nothing yet. It has never been… 3 seconds ago

business

Bloomberg Global death toll at 1,115; confirmed cases worldwide at 45,169. The latest on the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/ULJS0MBY8K 4 seconds ago

ConservaDeb

Debra Lynn RT @intelhub2020: Hubei province was expected to release a 6 a.m. update on coronavirus. It is now 7:30 a.m. and nothing yet. It has never… 11 seconds ago

ConservaDeb

Debra Lynn RT @zaldytor: China late in their daily update on #COVID19 #nCoV2019 #CoronavirusOutbreak #coronavirus https://t.co/qxJfBGZAPa 1 minute ago

CoronaSchweiz

CORONA ☣️ SCHWEIZ RT @COVID_19NEWS: Hubei province was expected to release a 6 a.m. update on coronavirus. It is now 7:30 a.m. and nothing yet. It has never… 1 minute ago

zaldytor

Zaldy Tor China late in their daily update on #COVID19 #nCoV2019 #CoronavirusOutbreak #coronavirus https://t.co/qxJfBGZAPa 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Latest Update On The Coronavirus [Video]The Latest Update On The Coronavirus

Five people who were at Travis AFB, and were showing coronavirus symptoms, are still hospitalized.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:42Published

Coronavirus update: Can it spread without symptoms and what about the Chinese drug? [Video]Coronavirus update: Can it spread without symptoms and what about the Chinese drug?

A Detroit Metro Airport passenger who was taken to the hospital due to coronavirus-like symptoms will not be tested for the deadly illness. Health officials say that the patient does not meet the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.