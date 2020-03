Arkansas Police Officer Surprises Second-Grader by Taking Her to Daddy/Daughter Dance

HARVEY.

NAMED A.V.

AWAY AT THE DADDY DAUGHTER DANCE HERE AT VAN BUREN HIGH SCHOOL.

I NEVER WENT AND IT WOULD BE MY FIRST TIME.

ACTUALLY I'VE BEEN WANTING TO GO SECOND GRADER ABBY COX ALWAYS DREAMED OF GOING TO THE DADDY DAUGHTER DANCE.

BUT AFTER HER DAD PASSED AWAY DURING THE HOLIDAYS SHE DIDN'T THINK THAT SHE WOULD BE ABLE TO ATTEND.

BUT CORPORAL HARVEY'S CHIEF REACH OUT TO HIS

OFFICERS SUGGESTING THAT THEY VOLUNTEER TO ESCORT STUDENTS WITHOUT DEBT.

SO CORPORAL HARVEY DECIDED TO STEP IN FOR HIS LITTLE FRIEND AVEY REACH OUT TO THE MOTHER A MOTHER CAME SAID IT WAS OK BECAUSE LAST THING I WANT TO DO IS GET REJECTED BY A SECOND GRADER.

SO HER MOM TALKED TO HER ABOUT IT AND THE NEXT DAY

I FORMALLY ASKED HER IF SHE WOULD BE MY DATE TO THE DADDY DAUGHTER DANCE.

SHE SAID YES AND THE PAIR MADE SURE TO

COORDINATE THEIR OUTFITS TAKE LOTS OF PICTURES AND EVEN RODE IN A LIMO TO GET PIZZA BEFORE HEADING TO THE EVENT BECAUSE I ACTUALLY GOT TO GO AND SEE ALL MY FRIENDS THERE AND THEN GET TO GO AHEAD AND HAVE A LOT OF FUN.

COOPER HARVEY SAYS IT'S A NIGHT THAT HE WILL NEVER FORGET BECAUSE THEY MADE A LOT OF MEMORIES ON AND OFF THE DANCE FLOOR I EMBARRASSED MYSELF A LITTLE BIT AND DANCED WHEN I CAN'T DANCE AT ALL?

BUT FOR A.V. THOSE DANCE MOVES WERE ONE OF HER FAVORITE PARTS TO TAKE PICTURES.

HEATHER MEAN HIM DANTE AND SHE'S SO GOOD AFTER THE DANCE THE GROUP WENT OUT TO GET ICE CREAM AND THEN SHE WAS ESCORTED HOME IN A POLICE CAR.

COOPER HARVEY SAYS THATHE HOPES TO TAKE AMY TOTHE DADDY DAUGHTER DANCE