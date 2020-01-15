Global  

Protecting your money during holiday travel

Protecting your money during holiday travel

Protecting your money during holiday travelWhat you should do before leaving town and how to lock-up your credit accounts.
Protecting your money during holiday travel

In the bbb brief-- avoiding identity theft-- if you're traveling for the holidays.

The better business bureau says--- it *can happen over a quick weekend getaway.

/ / / here's what you can do-- before leaving on your trip.

Put your mail on hold... or have a neighbor get it.

An overflowing mailbox-- shows thieves an easy way to steal your personal information.

/ / / don't announce your travel plans on social media.

It can make your empty house-- a target.

Instead, post pictures when you're back.

/ / / set up a travel alert -- on your credit card accounts.

Tell your bank the location... and travel dates.

If you're leaving the country-- you may want to "freeze" your credit, as a precaution.

/ / / if you're bringing a laptop-- update your anti-virus and anti-spyware programs. and don't access bank accounts from your laptop-- in a public location.

/ / / when filling out luggage tags-- don't put your full name and address.

Just write your *last name-- and phone number.

That way, the airline can contact you.

Finally, tear up and throw away your old boarding passes.

Don't leave them-- on the airplane or hotel.

They often have full names and other personal




