Protecting your money during holiday travel

In the bbb brief-- avoiding identity theft-- if you're traveling for the holidays.
The better business bureau says--- it *can happen over a quick weekend getaway.
/ / / here's what you can do-- before leaving on your trip.
Put your mail on hold... or have a neighbor get it.
An overflowing mailbox-- shows thieves an easy way to steal your personal information.
/ / / don't announce your travel plans on social media.
It can make your empty house-- a target.
Instead, post pictures when you're back.
/ / / set up a travel alert -- on your credit card accounts.
Tell your bank the location... and travel dates.
If you're leaving the country-- you may want to "freeze" your credit, as a precaution.
/ / / if you're bringing a laptop-- update your anti-virus and anti-spyware programs. and don't access bank accounts from your laptop-- in a public location.
/ / / when filling out luggage tags-- don't put your full name and address.
Just write your *last name-- and phone number.
That way, the airline can contact you.
Finally, tear up and throw away your old boarding passes.
Don't leave them-- on the airplane or hotel.
They often have full names and other personal