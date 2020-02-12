What Will Donald Trump's Foreign Policy Be As He Takes Offic

Much.

Let's continue talking donald trump.

And for that we send it over to brian >> s weigh learn more about what donald trump's administration will look like outrage continues over his international relations.

Trump took a 10-minute phone call with taiwan's president and it breaks decades of protocol.

Then trump slammed china on twitter.

Here to help us make sense of this is ryan vogel .n, the director of national security studies at utah valley university.

So why is this phone call to taiwan so important?

>> well, it breaks a longstanding tradition.

Since 1979, a u.s. president or president-elect has not had an official call with the taiwanese president.

This is something that's different, something that has not happened in quite a long time.

>> we expect trump to be different.

We know that's going to happen.

Why is this such a huge berrier?

Why are peopling say, my gosh.

It seems bee nine.

>> it does.

A lot of people are questioning why is this a big deal?

The reason it's potentially a big deal is because of our relationship with china.

We've recognized since the 1970s a one-china policy.

We've had the understanding with them.

Basically we agree that taiwan is part of china but that we'll be able to continue to arm taiwan to defend itself against china.

It's this interesting relationship with have with them >> so go through beijing first.

And by taking a call from the taiwanese president it looks like we're recognizing them in an official capacity.

>> how does china feel?

>> they're not happy but they're laying low.

They reacted to truf's latest tweets eep about the current si precipitation and military escalation.

For now they're mostly laying low.

They issued a statement in the official state newspaper that said, you know, expect some more tense relations with the united states over the next four years.

>> how do these tweets affect those relations?

>> you know, it's sort of the incoming administration's way of communicating.

It can be alarming for foreign leaders that are used to a different way ofingdoing busine.

>> tropical depression conferences -- press conferences?

>> i think there's a lot of discussion that goes on behind the scenes through foreign ministries and state departments and have you this direct and public communication through trump that is a little unsettling for a lot of allies, partners and others.

>> i think this interesting situation is the hallmark of trump's administration.

How much do you buy into the asked yd that this is a strategy of donald trump's and not some people are calling a mistake?

>> i think it can be both.

His strategy is to sort of unsettle things he views a wrong headed policies.

So this policy towards china, trump has said this throughout, we don't have a good deal with china.

We need to kind of shake things up.

And this is shaking things up.

I think, you know, a lot of foreign policy, national security experts look at this and say this is a bad move.

This is the wrong step to take.

Yet, that's his intent is to try to change things.

And he's doing that.

Q.

You think this was intentional.

Not something he stumbled onto.

>> yeah.

I think it looks like he's trying to -- you know, he has to understand at that point that if he sees something -- says something it's going to have broader implications than a private citizen making a comment on twitter.

This is the incoming president and something he says is going to have official effects going forward.

He must understand that at that point.

>> ryan vogel here at utah valley university says -- we love having you come in and break this done for us.

>> my pleasure.

?ewndzing the whys and everything behind it.

