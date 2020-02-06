Global  

Ag and Energy Report 12.6

0
Oil prices are at an 17 month high.

They've been rising anyway and then when opec cut production last week that sent oil prices even higher.

And yes, gas prices are rising too.

Some of the big food companies are coming out with meal kits.

Tyson foods campbell soup and hershey are working with online couriers to challenge meal-kit companies that ship parcels of ingredients and recipes to consumers looking for an easier way to make dinner at home.

Only 3% of consumers surveyed in may by market-research firm npd group had tried a meal kit.

They cost $10 on average.

Numerous california raisin growers are seeking federal compensation for crops surrendered years ago as part of an old supply management system.

The los angeles times says three new court decisions could help them.

Growers are seeking government payments to offset what's been deemed a government "taking" of their property.

A federal judge last week kept all three lawsuits alive, rejecting justice department efforts to dismiss them.

President elect donald trump has sold his entire stake in energy transfer partners, the company overseeing construction of the controversial dakota access pipeline, trump's shares of the company created a possible conflict of interest for the president- elect, as his administration may determine the project's fate amid ongoing protests from native americans and climate activists.

From the nasdaq marketsite in times square, i'm jane king with your ag and energy report.

(michelle)



