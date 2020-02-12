Global  

Top Trenders 1206

Top Trenders 1206top trenders top stories trending overnight
Top Trenders 1206

Welcome back to fox 24 news.

If you're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders with jaclyn house ### ((jaclyn)) ### ((jaclyn)) a grocery store without checkout lines sounds like a dream, but amazon is making it a reality.

Customers check in at the entrance of the store using the amazon go app, grab whatever they want and exit the store when they're done.

Amazon tracks purchases using computer vision and advanced sensor technology.

Amazon go stores will open early next year.

### ((jaclyn)) jimmy kimmel will ### ((jaclyn)) jimmy kimmel will host the twenty seventeen academy awards.

The late-night host has emceed several award shows including this years emmmys but this will be his first time hosting the oscars.

The eighty ninth academy awards will air on sunday february twenty sixth ### ((jaclyn)) santa got a makeover at a portland mall steve harvey hosted the classic talent showcase showtime at the apollo in a two hour event the live talent competition is in its 82nd year and is known for amateur night showcasing up and coming artists james brown, the jackson five and lauryn hill to name a few launched their careers on the show ### ((jaclyn)) time magazine released a shortlist of finalists for their 2016 person of the year candidates include simone biles, hillary clinton, president- elect donald trump and beyonce the annual selection consists of people who most influenced the news, for better or for worse.

### ((marissa))




