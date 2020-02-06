Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gerrard: Second half cost Rangers

Gerrard: Second half cost Rangers

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Gerrard: Second half cost Rangers

Gerrard: Second half cost Rangers

Steven Gerrard says a disappointing second half cost Rangers in their 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock on Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Steven Gerrard: Rangers manager wants 'everyone at it' for cup visit to Hamilton

Steven Gerrard is urging Rangers to replicate the second-half intensity shown in the midweek victory...
BBC Sport - Published

The Ianis Hagi Rangers decision that forced Steven Gerrard into post-match fess up

The playmaker produced an inspired second-half display to help Rangers beat Hibs.
Daily Record - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

rangersfcnewsn1

Rangers FC News Video: Gerrard: Second half cost Rangers https://t.co/LCjuDT2EaA https://t.co/U8gkEwABB0 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.