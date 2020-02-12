Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Natalie Portman > Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman, Jussie Smollett Indicted in Chicago & More | THR News

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman, Jussie Smollett Indicted in Chicago & More | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 03:39s - Published < > Embed
Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman, Jussie Smollett Indicted in Chicago & More | THR News

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman, Jussie Smollett Indicted in Chicago & More | THR News

Rick Moranis is returning for the 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' reboot, Rose McGowan is slamming Natalie Portman's Oscars ensemble statement and Jussie Smollett has been indicted in Chicago.

These are the top stories in entertainment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

0disse

Ulises Morales J. RT @THR: Natalie Portman opened up about her history with female directors in response to Rose McGowan's criticism of her #Oscars ensemble.… 1 minute ago

mrwillw

MR. WILL WONG 📸 RT @THR: Rose McGowan calls out Natalie Portman over her #Oscars support for female directors: "You have a production company that has hire… 6 minutes ago

anakpaksawal

Az RT @enews: After Natalie Portman wore a cape to the #Oscars with the names of the snubbed female directors stitched on it, Rose McGowan had… 7 minutes ago

deploycatattack

The Goblin Tree 🌿 RT @THR: In a response to Rose McGowan's criticism of her pro-female director #Oscars ensemble, Natalie Portman released a statement. Read… 9 minutes ago

Modern_Homegirl

Modern Homegirl Hey Rose, how about you go have several seats, okay? This is about Female Directors. Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Po… https://t.co/q3ibk1e7Bb 12 minutes ago

Holder_Network

Jessica Holder Rose McGowan slams Natalie Portman’s good intentions. Natalie Portman and many others wonder “who is Rose McGowan?” 19 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Foxx: Special Prosecutor Had Evidence For New Smollett Charges [Video]Foxx: Special Prosecutor Had Evidence For New Smollett Charges

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx on Wednesday responded to new charges against actor Jussie Smollett. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:30Published

Actor Jussie Smollett Indicted In Connection With Hate Crime Reports [Video]Actor Jussie Smollett Indicted In Connection With Hate Crime Reports

A special prosecutor said the charges are connected to &quot;four separate false reports&quot; that the actor made to the Chicago Police Department.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.