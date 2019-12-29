chief cops

Global  

Now is the time that i think we should move forward with this.((aaron))urbana's police chief says the city needs more officers to deal with violent crimes.good evening.

I'm aaron bennett.((roscoe))and i'm jennifer roscoethe proposal comes after a string of deadly shootings.today police released the name of a suspect in the most recent one.24 year-old tyrone franklin is wanted for the murder of robert brown.police are considering him armed and dangerous.w-c-i-a three's luke ray is live in our newsroom.

Luke, have police mentioned why they think he did it?

((luke)) last week urbana's police chief said they believe the shooting was in retaliation.he says that was probably the case with zachary gray last month as well.

Yesterday the chief went in front of the city councilhe made a case for hiring five more police officers.

As urbana's deadliest year since 1993 winds down police chief pat connolly hopes to have more officers on the street in 2017.it's clearly time to add more police officers.

Though he would take more -- five is the number he's calling for.

He says it's something he's wanted for years.i've presented to the mayor almost every year for the last 6 years a request for additional police officers, but because the city of urbana has been struggling with some financial issues she opted not to pursue that.

But connolly and the mayor now both agree that with the number of violent crimes, officers and detectives are plagued by overtime.

Due to funding issues the chief says illinois state police aren't able to provide as much help on crime scenes.

That means his officers have to ditch their routine calls in order to work the crime scenes.

The new officers would supplement those officers by way of handling the other calls on the street.we asked the chief if the urbana police department is understaffed.oh absolutely.some city council members aren't convinced the city can fund five new officers with the ways proposed by the mayor.

But the chief says those aren't the only numbers aldermen should consider.if you compare the urbana police to any other police agency throughout the state of illinois per capita, you will probably see we are one of the lowest, if not the lowest.

In fact all of the comparables that were presented to the city council last night indicate that we should be staffed at 10 more police officers rather than 5, but i'll be happy with 5.

((luke))the chief got a lot of questions at last night's meeting.some concerns were based on funding and how long it would take to get new officers on the street.the proposed plan is to hire three in april and two in july - followed by months of training.

Live in the newsroom - luke ray - wcia 3 - your local news leader.thanks luke.

((roscoe))the mayor has a few ideas to pay for new officers.

One is to use money saved in city health insurance.the other is to raise the hotel/motel tax by two percent.

Other aldermen questioned whether those would bring in enough.



