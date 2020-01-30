Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Webster City School Board Member Facing Sex Abuse Charges

Webster City School Board Member Facing Sex Abuse Charges

Video Credit: WOI - Published < > Embed
Webster City School Board Member Facing Sex Abuse ChargesPaul Stenger has not yet resigned
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Webster City School Board Member Facing Sex Abuse Charges

Of sex abuse tonight.

The district superintendent confirmed tonight that 64-year-old paul stenger is being investigated by the city's police department.

Stenger is charged with lascivious acts with a child and second degree sexual abuse.

We're told stenger has not turned in a letter of resignation or spoken with the district.

Stenger was elected to the board in september.

His term would expire in 2019.

Jack: a wall partially collapses in downtown des moines.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Student reacts to Shawnee Mission teacher's sudden resignation [Video]Student reacts to Shawnee Mission teacher's sudden resignation

A Shawnee Mission teacher's sudden and public resignation at a school board meeting Monday night left some students feeling like they lost a member of their family.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:44Published

North Texas Music Teacher Arrested, Charged With Indecency With A Child [Video]North Texas Music Teacher Arrested, Charged With Indecency With A Child

A 55-year-old North Texas music teacher turned himself in to authorities this week after an arrest warrant on child sex charges was issued.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.