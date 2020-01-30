Webster City School Board Member Facing Sex Abuse Charges

Of sex abuse tonight.

The district superintendent confirmed tonight that 64-year-old paul stenger is being investigated by the city's police department.

Stenger is charged with lascivious acts with a child and second degree sexual abuse.

We're told stenger has not turned in a letter of resignation or spoken with the district.

Stenger was elected to the board in september.

His term would expire in 2019.

Jack: a wall partially collapses in downtown des moines.