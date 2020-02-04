Ep 5 | None of the 2020 Democrats will beat Trump, and here's why...

Starting off with episode 5 of Unpopular Opinion with Benji Irby, with Benji's unpopular opinion, none of the democrats will beat Trump in the 2020 elections.

Next we interview Rob Maness, host of "The Rob Maness Show" and Leo Dunson, 2020 Rep Congressional Candidate in Nevada.

Wrapping up the show with Tweet of the Week and Trump Tweet of the Week.