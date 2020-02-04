Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ep 5 | None of the 2020 Democrats will beat Trump, and here's why...

Ep 5 | None of the 2020 Democrats will beat Trump, and here's why...

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 55:13s - Published < > Embed
Ep 5 | None of the 2020 Democrats will beat Trump, and here's why...

Ep 5 | None of the 2020 Democrats will beat Trump, and here's why...

Starting off with episode 5 of Unpopular Opinion with Benji Irby, with Benji&apos;s unpopular opinion, none of the democrats will beat Trump in the 2020 elections.

Next we interview Rob Maness, host of &quot;The Rob Maness Show&quot; and Leo Dunson, 2020 Rep Congressional Candidate in Nevada.

Wrapping up the show with Tweet of the Week and Trump Tweet of the Week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New Hampshire Democrats spurn Biden and Warren in quest to beat Trump: Mastio & Lawrence

Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders share a moment in the sun. How will it shape the...
USATODAY.com - Published

At Least 8 Congressional Democrats Will Skip Trump’s State of the Union Tonight

Tuesday afternoon, several prominent Democratic lawmakers announced they will boycott the 2020 State...
The Wrap - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

gran4702

Jan W @HouseJudiciary @RepJerryNadler Can't wait to see the Democrats lose again. They've forgotten how educated and wise… https://t.co/44hYT2rH4x 2 minutes ago

nasescobar316

Nas This Video Highlights The Real Life Consequences Of Allowing Illegal Hispanic Immigrants Into America. I Hope That… https://t.co/PHJElNTItq 3 minutes ago

exadyto

Joel RT @tombellino: Fun fact: over 50% of Americans, and way more than 50% of Democrats, live in the 25 largest metro areas. None of them will… 9 minutes ago

Old_Skool_Andre

Just ask me 🤷🏻‍♀️ RT @jcooperndt: Ok.... screw democrats and republicans! Fuck all y’all, none of y’all want what’s best for the human race.... IDGAF cause… 10 minutes ago

k9trainer54

jackie stonitsch @FoxFriendsFirst @GriffJenkins None will run against Trump democrats have something up their Sleeve 13 minutes ago

Miskondukt

𝑴𝒊𝒔𝒌𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒌𝒕 Impeachment 2.0 is coming. The @DNC are mentally deranged and dangerous. There are no words to describe the #Democrats. None. 15 minutes ago

Hmcruzr

DeplorableMe III%r⭐⭐⭐ RT @LoriinUtah: Dems are dropping like flies. Tom Steyer and Yang both are out of the race! Good riddance. Not that either of them had a ch… 16 minutes ago

its_outta_here

Hali Rederer @NikkiHaley Gibberish from traitor washed up Nikki Haley - 100% of the Democrats running are dedicated to our count… https://t.co/P0mjH9yBJ1 18 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Discovery Canyon to face Pueblo East in 3A state title game [Video]Discovery Canyon to face Pueblo East in 3A state title game

The Thunder beat Silver Creek 17-7 and the Eagles beat Mead 28-21 to advance to the 3A championship game which will be played at District 20 Stadium.

Credit: KRDO ABC 13 Colorado SpriPublished

Sanders Expected To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary [Video]Sanders Expected To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary. According to Reuters, Sanders is set to beat Mayor Pete Buttigieg by a slim margin. NBC News described..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.