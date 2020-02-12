Basic Instinct Film Clip - Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas - Interrogation scene (Leg Crossing)
Her interrogation scene where she crosses her legs is the most paused scene in movie history!
Plot synopsis: A violent police detective investigates a brutal murder that might involve a manipulative and seductive novelist.
Director: Paul Verhoeven
Writer: Joe Eszterhas
Stars: Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, George Dzundza
Genre: Drama, Mystery