Bove's New Plant

In Business Matters, 75 years ago Wednesday, Bove's Restaurant opened its doors in the Queen City. A business that quickly became a staple for generations. Last December the Bove family closed the restaurant for good. February of this year, Dick Bove, the longtime owner and operator, passed away. His memory and legacy live on through the family's sauce and catering businesses.

