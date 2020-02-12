Static electricity ignited flames damaging a home

Company employee and damaged a home near claytor lake.

Federal investigators have previously found issues with operations at southwestern virginia gas services, the company that serviced the tank that exploded.

Wdbj7's justin ward and i have been working to find more information on that but first, justin, any definitive answer on what caused the explosion?

The assistant pulaski county administrator says static electricity is what ignited the flames.

Now the occupational safety and health administration is starting its own investigation.

The gas company is no stranger to federal investigations.

Wdbj7 found the company violated at least three united states department of transportation regulations between may 2015 and april of this year and was fined more than 25 thousand dollars.

One penalty states the company wasn't in compliance with a leakage test that requires all cargo tanks to be tested and inspected.

It's unclear exactly how the static electricity ignited the explosion, what policies are in place for preventing it, or if they were followed.

The company isn't answering our questions about the violations or the incident monday.

The employee who was servicing the tank that caught fire suffered burns and was flown to a hospital.

Chris, i'm told the worker's injuries may not be as severe as first thought.

An update to an