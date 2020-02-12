Global  

Police: Student at Vt. High School Found With Loaded Gun

Colchester Police say a student at the Colchester High School was found with a gun.
A student was found with a gun at school on tuesday but police say after speaking with the student... they don't believe there is an on-going threat.

Lieutenant douglas allen says tuesday was the first time in his 32 years at the department that he could recall colchester police receiving a call about a gun on school property.

"our priorities were to make sure that there was no situation in the school that would remain unsafe.

In other words, was this was an instance of bullying, of threats or harassment that kind of a thing, we wanted to make sure we weren't dealing with that.

We were pretty satisfied that it was not the case."

Lieutenant allen says administrators found a male student with a loaded, small caliber handgun at colchester high school tuesday.

District takes the safety and security of our school buildings very seriously.

Chs administrators followed both, district policies and vt law, in a swift and appropriate manner.

Parents were notified of the incident the next day by the school's emergency notification system.

The school district said it takes the safety and security of its school buildings very seriously... and all policies were followed.

Colchester school district denied our request for an on-camera interview... but tells us it believes this was an isolated incident and there is no on-going threat to students and staff.

After interviews with police... the student in question did claim he was carrying the gun for protection.

"he referenced national and world events as you know, being 'crazy' in his terms, and just felt safer himself if he had a firearm with him" alexandra charges against the student are pending.

