Bend woman get surprise proposal on Mt. Bachelor

Video Credit: KTVZ NBC Bend, OR
NewsChannel 21's Pedro Quintana caught up with the newly engaged Bend couple to talk about the experience.
Mount bachelor was the perfect backdrop for one bend man to get down on one knee and ask his girlfriend for her hand in marriage.

As the morning sun greeted them with celebration, the special moment was captured on camera.

Pedro quintana has more.

### a photo is worth a thousand words and in this case it was all about love.

23-year-old cassie foster never expected her early morning hike the cone on mount bachelor with her boyfriend "justin coats" wou turn magical.

The cascades blanketed with fresh snow, coats knew this was his time.

"there was no clouds in the sky it was beautiful colors, it was just the perfect scenario."

A perfect setting to get down on one knee and ask an important question.

"he started to getting down o one knee, and i was like you're kidding and i thought he was joking and than he pulled the ring out of his pocket and i was like..oh that's real."

"and this heavy snow didn't sto justin from proposing to the woman he loves, a special moment that they'll both remember for the rest of their lives."

Cassie and justin met at their local church and their first date was on mount bachelor eight months ago.

A perfect fitting to start a new chapter in their relationship.

"i wanted to do something tha we both enjoyed and it's cool to do it in a place where we'll be back again too so i figured let's go to the cone.

It was actually our first time together going up to the cone."

The reality of tying th knot with the one you love is still sinking in for cassie.

"it's still a little unreal fo me, it sinks in a little bit everytime i look at it but every text that comes in and every phone call and it's like i'm getting married."

Now the planning begins for a fall wedding next year.

### before we say goodnight, lets get a final check on the forecast.




