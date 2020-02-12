andy morgan at the pit albuquerque basketball 6pm

Tonight at the pit, site of the lobos 2011 nit win.

Off court issues have taken their toll, and several injuries to report, for the latest on the game tonight... only on news channel nine..

Andy morgan in the duke city..

With a preview.

Andy morgan: lots of distractions surrounding this utep men's basketball team early in the season and we are only 6 games in.

Still lots of basketball to be played.

Head coach tim floyd and this miners team just want to play basketball.

What better place to do so than right here at the infamous lobo pit.

It's one of college basketball's greatest atmospheres in the entire country.

It's a rivalry renewed.

The 142nd meeting between utep and unm.

Tim floyd: we haven't been on the road yet, we're not road tested, we've played on a neutral site, and obviously we're not a very good basketball team right now, we have had our struggles.

Craig neal: hopefully we'll play better against a dangerous utep team, willms is a tough matchup, he's 7-1, left handed, good size... i like dominic artis, their point guard, he's a good player.

So it'll be a tough matchup, anytime you bring another rivalry team back in and good to get them back on the schedule.

Tim floyd: to me it will be a special game for us, and to me, to establish something in that league.

Andy morgan: on a side note, utep big man matt willms has been cleared to play.

He suffered a broken nose in that loss to northwestern state.

He's going to wear a protective mask, but he's good to go.

As for unm big man tim williams, who is also their leading scorer and rebounder, he will not play with a concussion.

Tip-off is at 7.

Reporting in albuquerque at the lobo pit, andy morgan, news channel 9 sports.

Beau: good news for the dallas cowboys, bad news for the giants this