Foxx: Special Prosecutor Had Evidence For New Smollett Charges

Foxx: Special Prosecutor Had Evidence For New Smollett Charges

Foxx: Special Prosecutor Had Evidence For New Smollett Charges

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx on Wednesday responded to new charges against actor Jussie Smollett.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.
Actor Jussie Smollett faces 6 new charges in Chicago

Actor Jussie Smollett faces 6 new charges in ChicagoCHICAGO: Actor Jussie Smollett was indicted on Tuesday for a second time on charges of lying to...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •CBC.caNYTimes.comTMZ.com



Recent related videos from verified sources

Jussie Smollett Indicted Again For Alleged Hate Crime Hoax [Video]Jussie Smollett Indicted Again For Alleged Hate Crime Hoax

ET Canada has all the details on former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett, who was indicted again on six new charges stemming from the alleged hate crime hoax that occurred almost a year ago.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:29Published

Actor Jussie Smollett Indicted In Connection With Hate Crime Reports [Video]Actor Jussie Smollett Indicted In Connection With Hate Crime Reports

A special prosecutor said the charges are connected to &quot;four separate false reports&quot; that the actor made to the Chicago Police Department.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

