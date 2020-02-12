Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Flip Phone

Flip Phone

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Flip PhoneSamsung unveils the new folding Galaxy Z Flip phone.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

I only spent about 30 minutes with Samsung's new foldable flip phone, but I'm convinced Motorola should be worried

I only spent about 30 minutes with Samsung's new foldable flip phone, but I'm convinced Motorola should be worried· Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip on Tuesday, a flip phone with a foldable screen that bends in...
Business Insider - Published

Watch Samsung unveil its foldable flip phone — the Galaxy Z

Watch Samsung unveil its foldable flip phone — the Galaxy Z· Samsung showed off the Galaxy Z— the company's first foldable flip phone. · The phone has a...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hewville

Branden Mathew RT @CoachJoeHart: From your phone you can: - File for an LLC - Apply to jobs - Network with people - Flip items - Start a business - Learn… 19 seconds ago

forcornwall

forcornwall Will this catch on; Galaxy Z flip's BIG REVEAL: Samsung introduces its new foldable phone https://t.co/yfPwLkPkHY via @YouTube 26 seconds ago

Squishytannie

🍀;luckʸ RT @taekooksoIo: BTCH WTF I AM WATCHING THE LIVE SAMSUNG EVENT - LAUNCHING OF THE GALAXY FLIP PHONE AND THEY SHOWED TAEHYUNG ON THE SCREEN… 46 seconds ago

MonotoshSett

Monotosh Sett RT @MaxWinebach: I've played with both the Z Flip and Razr for an equal amount of time, about an hour and a half total, and I will say the… 58 seconds ago

ENRIQUEANDONAE

ENRIQUE ANDONAEGUI Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Phone Is Said to Launch on February 14th, Here's All the Info https://t.co/2fjmA7E9RD 2 minutes ago

joshua_sambrook

Joshua RT @CzLochy: Tbh looking at the Z Flip, that phone looks fucking awesome. Great job Samsung! Love the idea behind it. Don’t think it can ge… 2 minutes ago

Bintyahya2

BintJohn I want that new Samsung flip phone. Yup! 2 minutes ago

truthorbare

ample viewpoint RT @SteveSayersOne: @heraldscotland Ignore the ‘flip’ in the middle, phone slipped - he didn’t, brazened https://t.co/KSM6tLMbKF 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung Unveils Its Latest Line of Galaxy Devices [Video]Samsung Unveils Its Latest Line of Galaxy Devices

Samsung has unveiled its latest foldable Galaxy Z flip phone which is scheduled to launch on Feb. 14. Meanwhile, Samsung's S20 Galaxy phones are 5G enabled and come with triple lens cameras.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.