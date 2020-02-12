Tips To Prevent Package Theft

If you ordered your gifts online this holiday season...the packages you're anxiously awaiting for may not be safe on your doorstep... package theft has been common in acadiana, but don't worry, our taylor trache joins us now, taylor what are some ways people can enusre their gifts are there when they get home?

Adam, the solution to thwarting thieves could be as simple as an app on your smartphone.... but u-p-s and fedex have other solutions if youre not so tech savy... <it can happen to anyone... people stealing right off your doorstep..."what we see a lot of right now is theft from doorways of peoples houses" "people drive around your neighborhoods and look for packages in the driveways or carports" if you're anticipating a delivery, there are ways to make sure it's safe when you get home....u-p-s has two free features you can utilize... my choice- a free app you can download on your smartphone sends you text or email notifications the day before and the day of delivery."you have the option to within u-p-s my choice to tell the u-p-s driver where you want the package left whether it's behind a bush on the side of the house on a back porch so you have a higher control of where your u-p-s driver leaves those packages for you,"if you happen to be away, you can re- route where your package is delivered using u-p-s's access point network..."these are neighborhood delis, dry cleaners, ups stores that are open in the evening and on weekends so you can pick up your package at your convienence."

Fed-ex also has nifty app...allowing you to electronically sign for the package, request for a vacation hold or even a hold at a fed ex location... but while technology is helpful these extra tips like are beneficial if youre not up to speed with the tech world...- show graphic with a few tips "planning is the most important thing you can do when you have a package coming to you and you know that it is coming and make arrangements with a friend or family member if you're not going to be home."> in a nation wide survey about 41% of people have reported their packages stolen...u-p-s also told me their drivers are trained to be on the lookout for suspicous activity and package thieves.

If you're tempted, the penalty for stealing packages are fines and or up to five years of imprisonment.

