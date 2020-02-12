Freeman Health System: The Marketplace

Care have you >> the lead certified application counselor with freeman health system.

Thank you for being here today, cumeal.

( >> my pleasure.

>> it is a topic that affects a lot of people and can be very confusing.

>> we want to be there to help people get accurate information and make an informed decision.

>> tell us about the market place.

>> it is through health care.gov or the affordable care act.

It is just another way to shop.

People are concerned and want to see how it plays out.

People are not obligated.

We want to help them, answer the questions and give them options.

>> what is the best place to start?

>> give us a call and make an appointment and sit down with them one on one.

They're not obligated.

They can see those options real time and financial assistance is available.

I encourage people to find out.

It is far more affordable than you imagine.

>> even if you can't fathom it now, it really is a good thing.

>> right.

And when circumstances change, maybe they get a position that doesn't have coverage or benefits or they retire and are a few years shy of medicare.

>> they have options and you have answers to all those questions.

>> when will coverage start after enrolling?

>> this year the big deadline is december 15th.

>> coming up.

>> if people want their coverage to start by the 1st of january, they want that done by december 15th.

Open enrollment is open until january 31st.

>> you don't have to wait all year.

>> tit is just a little bit later in the year.

Most people are in by the 15th this month.

>> get it done.

>> it's been really busy and we understand that people want to make sure they're covered.

>> people have a lot on their minds.

>> they want to keep from that penalty.

The penalty for the year is $695 per person.

>> and it can be avoided.

>> it can be.

>> nobody wants to see that much or more taken off at the end of their tax year.

>> are there any changes this year to market place?

>> sure.

We had several in the market place this year.

Covenantry and humana are not included this year.

We can help people in kansas and oklahoma.

>> people have insurance and maybe want to look at the plan again.

Are there changes in the fine print?

>> i'm glad you asked.

A lot of the coverage people get is far more expensive than when we get in there and do that updated application.

People are relieved than they already imagined.

If they are in there, come inside and check it out.

You'll be pleasantly surprised.

>> people leave happy and relieved.

>> that's always great.

>> that makes your job nice.

>> we just want to help the community.

>> how do people get in touch with you?

>> call our office or call toll-free.

