The Snowman - a Holiday Pops Concert

>>ashley: and welcome back.

I'm here with megan bass of monroe symphony orchestra whose executive director.

And also with the monroe symphony orchestra the president of the board.

So thank you for joining us.

Events earlier and another one taking place as one this weekend.

Can you tell us about it?

>> yes, we are having our snowman concert this saturday at the monroe civic center arena at 7:00.

It will be a fun, family event.

We are having some kids activities before the concert.

The concert itself starts off the movie.

So your kids can stay and enjoy some holiday sound will be half will be symphony course.

With the soloist was famous around monroe.

>>ashley: that will be beautiful and tell me about some tunes we will hear.

>> the snowman itself is from a short film.

A lot of kids have read it.

Or had it read to them.

Or watched it at school during the holiday season.

Basically the symphony will be the soundtrack for the movie as a place, which is beautiful, beautiful instrumental music.

Everyone will love it.

>> a frosty story.

>>ashley: my daughter used to love frosty.

>> that is a really fun thing and then the second half of the show will be with margaret and in the symphony chorus.

It will be doing all the traditional, i will be home for christmas and we wish you merry christmas.

>>ashley: and margaret ann will be singing peace.

>> yes.

>>ashley: she has a beautiful voice.

>> and jason will be singing.

>>ashley: what time does it start americans may get tickets?

>> kids activity started 6:00.

We were pop concerts you can start bringing food at the time if you have a reserved table.

Otherwise concert at 7:00 at civic center arena and you can get tickets at our website.

>>ashley: so you can reserve a table and bring food?

>> yes.

A lot of people have done that happy they have done that.

We are getting a little full right now.

We will feel it out and we would love to help you at the door and get tickets.

Five dollars for student tickets which is cheaper than a movie.

>> cheaper than a babysitter for parents.

[laughing] >> bring all the kids.

Will they be provided?

>> yes, due to the new civic center regulations patrons no longer able to bring their own alcohol like we have done before.

But we will have a casper available.

We are having signature drink which is hot buttered mama and i've never had it so looking forward to it.

And some hot chocolate.

>>ashley: let's talk a little bit about our symphony.

Eva symphony that is absolutely fantastic.

Really renowned in the area.

>> i told you many times before that i think it is such an important thing that our culture and community has this special humidity event.

All these members of the orchestra come together and work together to make something beautiful for us to hear.

And i just really want everyone in our community to recognize what a flavor of love it is.

The board works very hard to make sure the shows go on.

The musicians are just amazing.

They are so talented and they give so much.

To make sure community has something that you know, for a community our size it is very hard to maintain something like this.

It takes a lot of work on everybody's part.

But you know, larger cities have this and it is just a part of being in those cities.

But we in monroe have that.

It is something really special and i hope everybody sees what a labor of love it is for everyone involved.

We love the community and we want to love them with music.

>> we cannot do it without our sponsors.

Louisiana oncology and doctor kevin gallagher with the art council, without their support we cannot make this happen.

We are very thankful.

>>ashley: very important for community to come support the symphony orchestra as well.

So we can maintain.

Let's go back and check location and time.

>> at monroe civic center arena see the