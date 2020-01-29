Fake News Feed- Tech Report

More in today's tech report.

Facebook users have reported that the social network has started to survey them on the quality of the news appearing in their news feed.

The guardian says facebook has not revealed any details on the survey, such as how many users it will appear for, what it will do with the data it collects, or what type of content the survey will appear for.

Facebook is facing criticism for its role in spreading fake news.

Apple's app store has its best month ever.

This as the company has emphasized software and services.

While the iphone is still the biggest money maker for apple, its software and services is now the fastest- growing source of revenue.

Google parent company alphabet plans to build an online marketplace for $6 drone deliveries called ,"win marketplace according to the wall street journal.

The company has already met with domino's pizza, whole foods and several other fast food establishment s about drone deliveries, according to the report.

Sales of garmin wearables are up nicely at the same time as the apple watch's sales have cratered.

The gps device maker sold 1.3 million wearable devices in the third quarter, up 12.2 percent from the same quarter a year ago, according to market research firm idc.

Consumers seem to be preferring the simple fitness trackers rather than the complicated wearables, like the apple watch.

From the nasdaq marketsite