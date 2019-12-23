Local 5 Live Packers Pro Shop: Holiday Gifting Ideas

Boutique.

You will also find them on facebook.

>>> is there a packers fan on your list to you think has everything?

>> lisa: they don't.

We don't have any of this in our house.

Lisa is here from the packers pro shop.

Good morning.

>> guest: we are getting ready for holiday gifts.

I know it's not last-minute.

Some people plan ahead.

Fun, unique gift ideas.

We have this three and one cooler.

It can be a laundry basket.

Can you imagine what you can get in here?

>> lisa: that's a lot of beer.

>> guest: a trashcan for a dorm room.

It's really fun.

We have some legos.

These are really hard to get.

I'm hearing people were asking if we have other teams. we just have the packers.

These are fun legos, so a piece.

I love this one for the little ones, their own sippy cup.

If you're looking for the hard-to-find, that.who doesn't need a packers santa.

You could change this to elf on the shelf and make him the elf.

We have puzzles and games.

I love this lambeau field.

>> millaine: that would be tricky to put together.

>> guest: i'm a big fan.

9.95.

We have more coolers.

Lovely wood signs, eat, sleep football.

These are for your man cave.

We have a whole collection.

25 percent off.

We have a fan appreciation sale going on through sunday.

>> lisa: what are your hours?

>> guest: tonight our elves are having a little party.

We are closing at 5:00.

[laughter].

I'm not counting down or anything.

>> millaine: at 5:05, you may have this filled with a beverage.

[laughter].

>> guest: friday night, we are open to 8:00.

Saturday open until 8:00.

Sunday is game only members.

Ticketed guests only.

The doors open 11:00 for that.

Come see us.

We are fully stocked ready to go.

>> lisa: lisa brought 25 percent off on the pro shop, but we also have a prize for our show us your green and gold contest with the packers pro shop.

I would hang that anywhere in my house.

I love clay.

>> millaine: people can find these at the pro shop.

Let's take a look at our winning photo for the week.

Congratulations to our duo.

>> lisa: josh and kevin.

>> millaine: is at a real super bowl ring?

>> lisa: you can't get the smile off of his face.

I don't blame you.

You can still register for your chance to win are green and gold contest by heading to wearegreenbay.com.

Click on contest.

Lisa has a prize every week during the season.

You are so generous.

>> guest: we have a fun one next week.

It's not the big three quarterback that