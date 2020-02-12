Global  

LML: FRED ASTAIRE DANCE STUDIO

FRED ASTAIRE DANCE STUDIO INSTRUCTORS SANDRA KORPITZ AND BRANDON BOOTH ARE HERE TO TELL US MORE AND GIVE US A LITTLE DANCING DEMONSTRATION!
>> local memphis live continues with your host, amy speropoulos.

>>amy: if you are looking for a unique gift, have about the gift of dance?

It's not only fun but it's good for you.

Us how you can give the gift of dance this christmas.

Good morning.

>> good morning.

>>amy: we were just talking about how dance has made a resurgence.

I do think "dancing with the stars" has helped and you see those guys and gals and after the performance they are always.

[heavy breathing ].

" dancing with the stars" has shown how good it can't be for you healthwise.

Whether you have a partner or not it is something i can benefit you.

>>amy: i love it.

I'm glad you said the partner thing.

Brandon if you are at home wondering how you can do this, you can.

>> your husband to go hunting and fishing and the ladies have to have an excuse to get out of the house.

Come in and dance with us.

>>amy: do you have a night >> mostly we work with private lessons so one-on-one with an instructor.

We can move at your pace and talk about the dances you are interested in.

Most people don't know what dances they are interested in.

We suggest the package where they can try out all the different dances and get a then we say, which dances do you see yourself using.

>>amy: it is a great way to give someone a unique gift.

Here is a chance to give you a little swing.

Just try this for five minutes at home and you will see it is a great exercise.

Fred astaire this morning with our gift of dance.

[music playing ]




