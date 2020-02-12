Mississippi inmate death toll rises amid emergency extension

Murder.

- - an inmate serving life in priso- for murder has died - at the hospital at parchman.- the inmate's name has not been- released, but state - officials say no foul play is - suspected.- this is the 16th inmate to die- in a mississippi prison since - december- 29th.

- mdoc says an autopsy will be- done in this recent case.

- regardless of this incident,- multiple other incidents have - involved foul play resulting in- prison reform rallies and - lawsuits.

- - governor tate reeves addressed- the secretary of- states office to affirm the - continued state of emergency in- mississippi prisons.- this allows emergency funds to- be available as the state works- to address the issues in unit 2- of parchman.- governor reeves called for unit- 29 of parchman to be- closed during his state of the- state address.- democratic lawmakers believe- staff shortages and - low pay have made parchman and- other prisons in the- state dangerous for guards and- inmates amid years of - underfunding and neglect.

- interim commissioner tommy- taylor has led the effort to- improve conditions and restore- order,