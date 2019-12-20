CU Boulder AD Rick George news conference on resignation of Mel Tucker 19 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 15:31s - Published CU Boulder AD Rick George news conference on resignation of Mel Tucker Rick George said at a news conference late Wednesday morning that he was “disappointed” to see Tucker leave but said it was Tucker’s prerogative to do “what’s best for he and his family.”

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this ☢JONN McKEE☢ RT @DenverChannel: CU Boulder Athletic Director Rick George is hosting a news conference after football coach Mel Tucker resigned to take t… 5 hours ago Denver7 News CU Boulder Athletic Director Rick George is hosting a news conference after football coach Mel Tucker resigned to t… https://t.co/IZbhEqPeM3 5 hours ago Lionel Bienvenu RT @DenverChannel: Michigan State makes it official that Mel Tucker will be its new football coach after he resigned from CU Boulder earlie… 5 hours ago Denver7 News Michigan State makes it official that Mel Tucker will be its new football coach after he resigned from CU Boulder e… https://t.co/pIJZ9hq2Vr 5 hours ago