Snowball Express Serves Families of Lost Military Members

But for one new england girl, she doesn't have to go through the loss of her father alone.

Messa kiehl is a fifth grader at new england public school.

One of her favorite superheroes is superman, but her most favorite is her dad.

"when i was little, he would always call me little bear and my other sister little bear, and my mom momma bear and him daddy bear."

But, she never got a chance to meet him.

When messa was just a few months old, her father, staff sergeant david kiehl was killed in 2007 during a tour in iraq.

I sat down with her mother, amy, and she talks about how she got through the tough times.

"i tried to stay strong.

It wasn't easy in the beginning.

You know i had my friends and stuff and i would just talk to them because obviously they'll understand."

When messa turned five, she got a chance to be a part of something called snowball express.

It's an organization that serves families who lost their mom or dad in the armed forces.

Messa says her friends from snowball express have helped her cope with the lost of her father.

"whenever i'm crying or sad, they'll be right by my side."

Not only is her friends and family her side, but her dad is too.

Not only is her friends and family her side, but her dad is too.

Because for messa he's the moon, and all she has to do is look in the sky if she wants to see him

