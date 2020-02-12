Global  

Bishop John Barres to be transferred

Bishop John Barres to be transferred

>>>jaciel cordoba: we have breaking news out of the diocese of allentown this morning..

Pope francis has announced that bishop john barres is being transferred out of the diocese.

Bishop barres has been appointed the next bishop of the diocese of rockville centre, new york..

Consisting of nassau and suffolk counties on long island.

Barres is 56 years old..

And is now the first bishop in the diocese's 55 year history to be transferred.

He's been with the diocese since 2009 and will join his new diocese on january 31st.

Until 3 then, he will serve as the diocesan administrator for the allentown diocese... and a group of 10 senior priests will elect an administrator who will serve until




