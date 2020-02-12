LRSD Budget Cuts

That information will weigh in and be factored in when it comes to those final decisions."

Must cut millions from the budget.

Because of that -- there is a proposal for school closures.

This has been a heated topic.

For weeks the little rock school district has heard from parents... and teachers.

But one person we haven't heard from yet... the man who will sign off on all of it.

((stephanie))ashley - commissioner johnny key will have the absolute final say in the little rock school district budget reduction.

He says these are choices that must be made..

But still many are not happy.

This is major and we're just rushed in for 7 meeting to make some decisions fighting to keep their schools open..

That's what staff - teachers - and parents have been doing since superintendent michael poore announced the l-r-s-d budget reduction proposal.

That means five schools -- including carver magnet - franklin - and wilson could be closing.

(johnny key / education commissioner)we've known since 2013 that this day was coming, the end of deseg funding, many of the decisions that need to be made are now rushing in all at once.

Education commissioner johnny key has the final say since the district is controlled by he hasn't been to any l-r-s-d workshop sessions - and people have noticed.

If we're under stand jurisdiction, the state should be here helping us out bare the burden he's been in contact with poore - and has heard from parents..

And kids.

(johnny key / education commissioner)i've seen videos students have put together, e-mails from parents he says cutting funding is not an easy task and nothing is set on..ye (johnny key / education commissioner) look, these are proposalswe are far from making any decisions on where we go with the budget, where we go into school closures going into next year (johnny key / education commissioner)could carver, franklin, or any of those proposed schools, could they remain open?

Well, there is always those possibilities because we have to look at the whole, we have to look at the whole of all of those recommendations he says he understands some may be angry..

(johnny key / education commissioner)i know folks are mad, i know folks are frustrated, i know folks are scared.

They don't know what they are looking at over the next few years for the kids he asks parents to keep speaking out..

Because he's listening.

(johnny key / education commissioner)keep doing what you're doing.

Engage in meaningful and productive conversation.

Thas tas ((stephanie))we're also learning more about the process of decision making.

In january - superintendent poore will come back with a revised budget recommendation.

There will then be more public meetings for input.

After that a final recommendation will be made..

And sent to commissioner key.

If he supports it -- he'll sign off on