Northwoods Community Church Presents: At Last The King

At last the king.

Those powerful words offer healing and hope for the future.

That's the message the north woods community church seeks to share in the production entitled at last the king.

Joining me is cal rickner, welcome to "living well."

>> thank you so much.

Great to be here.

>> before we begin, let's get a preview of this exciting presentation.

>> experience christmas like never before.

Eight shows december 16th-23rd.

>> when i see that, all i can say is wow.

You're incorporating everything from dance to music.

Tell us more about the amazing production.

>> we just want it to be something that just adds to people's joy of this particular season.

It's musical, it's up, lively, as you said, dancing, i even get to throw in a quartet.

But in it all, to share the reason for the season and really talk about the difference jesus christ can make in people's lives.

>> speaking of that, tell us about this message that at last the king presents.

>> when we were thinking about this in the summertime what we're going to do with our christmas production.

There was a picture that i saw that i just started laughing and it meant to be baby jesus but he was sleeping with his crown, at last the king.

You can imagine a baby with his crown.

The essence of what we will share this christmas season is that when you crown him king and you think of your life as having a throne.

Who is on it?

You?

No it's designed for the king.

When you crown him king, the beautiful thing that happens, he turns around and crowns you with what you want.

He pardons your sin and gives you power to change.

To give you peace of mind and the promise of life, not just life but life eternal.

The beautiful thing of crown him king.

He didn't come here to pound you, he came here to crown you.

>> what a powerful message.

From a picture that you happened to have in your office.

>> i saw it somewhere and we were thinking, we just laughed because we said that's really true.

He was a baby with a crown.

>> true.

Very true.

>> now it took quite the team to put this together.

Tell us about that.

>> hundreds of people.

I'm grateful for our volunteers and the staff energy that goes into this.

It takes months of planning, we have very talented people on staff and many talented volunteers.

I don't even like to call them volunteers, they are just unpaid servants.

They do it because they want others to really understand the message of how life can be different and how jesus christ can change your life.

>> and it's free.

>> just go online.

That's great.

If you would like to attend.

It takes place december 16th-23 order at north woods community church