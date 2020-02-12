Global  

One News Page > News Videos > PA Live: CARLY RAE JEPSON- December 9, 2016

CARLY RAE JEPSON TEAMED UP WITH JC PENNY AND THE YMCA TO SPREAD HOLIDAY JOY TO LOCAL COMMUNITIES IN NEED IN NEW YORK CITY.
Lots of great information as always, thank you for joining us.

>> we caught up with multiplatinum grammy nominated singer songwriter carly rae jepson who teamed up this week to sprend holiday joy to local communities in need.

>> will be doing some mad shopping with the kids at the y and just trying to find-- not just for them but friends and family members.

>> carly lent her pipes to lead the group in holiday carolls before helping them pick out gifts for their loved ones all donated by jc penny.

>> every time this time of year rolls around you always think about what you can do to give back.

I think this is a great message to be teaching kids not just to think about themselves.

As a child, it was always that present i thought was special that i could get for my mom or brother and i think that is a really important lesson to be teaching the youth.

>> the brand also made a generous donation to the y to help strengthen their youth development programs. >> the message to giving back is something to be thinking about all year round.

I think when christmas comes it is in our brains and i, myself am glad to be part of that.

>> so when she is not doing good deeds, what else is carly up to these days.

>> i am work on my new project, my new album that is keeping me busy in the studio.

Until it is done, i am having a great time with it.

>> mow is she spending the holidays.

>> i'm doing a show in ottawa but i drove back to vancouver for my hometown celebration.

We actually have a tradition where we take over the hot springs which is this hotel that has been there forever and we go a couple days before christmas and have this old ban who play classics like lady in red.

And we just enjoy how cheesy and wonderful it is.




