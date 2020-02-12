PA Live: CARLY RAE JEPSON- December 9, 2016

Lots of great information as always, thank you for joining us.

>> we caught up with multiplatinum grammy nominated singer songwriter carly rae jepson who teamed up this week to sprend holiday joy to local communities in need.

>> will be doing some mad shopping with the kids at the y and just trying to find-- not just for them but friends and family members.

>> carly lent her pipes to lead the group in holiday carolls before helping them pick out gifts for their loved ones all donated by jc penny.

>> every time this time of year rolls around you always think about what you can do to give back.

I think this is a great message to be teaching kids not just to think about themselves.

As a child, it was always that present i thought was special that i could get for my mom or brother and i think that is a really important lesson to be teaching the youth.

>> the brand also made a generous donation to the y to help strengthen their youth development programs. >> the message to giving back is something to be thinking about all year round.

I think when christmas comes it is in our brains and i, myself am glad to be part of that.

>> so when she is not doing good deeds, what else is carly up to these days.

>> i am work on my new project, my new album that is keeping me busy in the studio.

Until it is done, i am having a great time with it.

>> mow is she spending the holidays.

>> i'm doing a show in ottawa but i drove back to vancouver for my hometown celebration.

We actually have a tradition where we take over the hot springs which is this hotel that has been there forever and we go a couple days before christmas and have this old ban who play classics like lady in red.

And we just enjoy how cheesy and wonderful it is.