Very Good Girls Movie (2013) - Dakota Fanning, Elizabeth Olsen, Sterling Jones

Very Good Girls Movie trailer HD (2013) - Plot synopsis: Two New York City girls make a pact to lose their virginity during their first summer out of high school.

When they both fall for the same street artist, the friends find their connection tested for the first time.

Director: Naomi Foner Writer: Naomi Foner Stars: Dakota Fanning, Elizabeth Olsen, Sterling Jones Genre: Drama, Romance