Very Good Girls Movie (2013) - Dakota Fanning, Elizabeth Olsen, Sterling Jones

Very Good Girls Movie trailer HD (2013) - Plot synopsis: Two New York City girls make a pact to lose their virginity during their first summer out of high school.

When they both fall for the same street artist, the friends find their connection tested for the first time.

Director: Naomi Foner Writer: Naomi Foner Stars: Dakota Fanning, Elizabeth Olsen, Sterling Jones Genre: Drama, Romance
nix | acnh hype 🏝️ OK SO the movie was awesome, very good choice of songs too, impactful scenes, and the girls are so loveable!!! 🤧🤧 https://t.co/YeKboPpnvm 14 hours ago

Allen Lopez @careywfindley Those “toxic white males” that showed up for Sonic probably weren’t even that large of a majority of… https://t.co/W1lSnEZgEB 1 day ago

Mysterious Hero~/ @anthonyonmovies girls, it's okay to make a female movie, very good, I liked it a lot, but that's not why they will… https://t.co/Y8HUU2uNTn 2 days ago

ً i'm still mad at the ending of the movie very good girls 3 days ago

Tiz ✧ BLACK PPL 2 Another movie i watched a while ago was very good. It was about these two girls who were very uptight and cared so… https://t.co/8oFI7p0cRU 3 days ago

trev @TeaTime_33 Girls, ya’ll are sleeping on #JamieDornan! Watch his Graham Norton interviews. the man is very naturall… https://t.co/Jov2Epr7yd 4 days ago

👑 Stephanie Victoria 👑 @Blackestsheep So, now is probably a good time to divulge that Michelle Rodriguez's Girlfght was my favorite movie… https://t.co/DrPeI49KkX 4 days ago

Mate Orm. Enough of Hate! #BirdsOfPrey does not deserve this, the girls are very close, the movie is very good, the soundtra… https://t.co/0b8YAbJ4Mx 1 week ago

