Mild Winter Causing Pothole Problems Across Area 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:32s - Published Mild Winter Causing Pothole Problems Across Area This season's mild winter is still causing a pothole problem across our area, and some drivers say it's starting to cost them a lot of money in repairs; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports. 0

