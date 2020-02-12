Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What Dwyane Wade's Acceptance Of Zaya Means To South Florida's Trans Community

What Dwyane Wade's Acceptance Of Zaya Means To South Florida's Trans Community

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
What Dwyane Wade's Acceptance Of Zaya Means To South Florida's Trans CommunityCBS4's Ted Scouten shares how Zaya's message is resonating with others.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dwyane Wade's Trans Daughter [Video]Dwyane Wade's Trans Daughter

Dwyane Wade recently appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and spoke about his 12-year-old daughter, Zaya.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:29Published

Dwyane Wade Opens up About Supporting Transgender Daughter [Video]Dwyane Wade Opens up About Supporting Transgender Daughter

Dwyane Wade Opens up About Supporting Transgender Daughter Dwyane Wade recently appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and spoke about his 12-year-old daughter, Zaya. During the interview, Wade..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.