shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia Weather: Messy Commute FOOD IS ONLY AVAILABLE ATHANDFUL OF WAWA STORES.KATE BILO JOINS WITH USYOUR FORECAST ON HUMP DAY?THURSDAY, TOMORROW, WILL BEANOTHER WET AND GLOOMY DAY.HERE COMES.BUT IT WILL BE WARM.SO YOU CAN JUST GRAB THEUMBRELLA, LEVER THE HEAVYCOAT, ON FRIDAY DO YOU HAVESWAP THEM.BECAUSE FRIDAY WILL BE DOWNRIGHT COLD.SO LET'S TAKE A LOOK ATTEMPERATURES RIGHT NOW, NOTATETOO BAD.TEMPS WILL NOT DROP THAT FAROVERNIGHT.LUCKILY FOR US BECAUSE WE DOHAVE SOME RAIN COMING IN.IF YOU HAVE SURFACETEMPERATURES AT FREEZING WHENRAIN YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS,ICE, THAT'S WHAT WE DO NOTWANT.EVEN IF YOU'RE A SNOW FAN,MOST PEOPLE ARE NOT FANS OFICE.45 DEGREES IN PHILADELPHIA.FORTY-THREE IN WILMINGTON.FORTY-FOUR LANCASTER.RIGHT NOW IT IS 33 MOUNTPOCONO.THAT 33 IS A BIT ALARMING,BECAUSE WE DO HAVE RAINLIFTING IN.WITH TEMPERATURES HOVERINGNEAR THE FREEZING MARK IN THEPOCONOS TONIGHT, THERE WILL BETHE CHANCE FOR SOME SNOW ANDTHEN EVENTUALLY PERHAPS SOMEFREEZING RAIN OR ICE.YOU CAN SEE, WE HAVE MORE RAINWHERE THIS CAME FROM.YOU CAN SEE, LIFTING THROUGHPORTIONS OF KENTUCKY, SOUTHERNINDIANNA RIGHT NOW, THAT'S THEHEAVIEST, THAT'S WHAT WE WILLBE GETTING EARLY TOMORROWMORNING.SO STORM SCAN3 SHOWS THE GREENSTARTING TO FILL IN, THE RAIN,LIGHT FOR NOW, SNOW BREAKINGOUT UP ACROSS THE POCONOREGION RIGHT NOW.CARBON MONROE COUNTIES WHEREWINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILLBE IN EFFECT.SOME STEADIER RAIN ACROSSLANCASTER COUNTY THROUGHCHESTER COUNTY JUSTAPPROACHING DELAWARE COUNTY ASWELL.MOST OF THE EVENING COMMUTE ISSTARTING TO WIND DOWN.BUT, BEHIND THIS STORM A BLASTOF COLD, VERY WARM FORFEBRUARY, JANUARY INCREDIBLYWARM, AFTER ANOTHER WARM DAYFOR YOUR THURSDAY,TEMPERATURES PLUNGE AT NIGHT,FRIDAY, FEELING LIKE THE 20'SALL DAY LONG, WITH HIGHS ONLYIN THE MID 30'S, AND THEN,TEENS, ON FRIDAY NIGHT.FUTURE WEATHER SHOWING THATSNOW FOR THE POCONO REGIONMAINLY RAIN IN THE CITY NOW IFYOU'RE IN SOUTH JERSEY ORDELAWARE FOR THE FIRST PART OFTHE OVERNIGHT MAY NOT GET MUCHRAIN BUT IT WILL TURN STEADIEREARLY TOMORROW MORNING.HERE IS 6:15 A.M.YOUR MORNING COMMUTE LOOKINGSLOW.THERE WILL BE SOME PONDING OUTTHERE THROUGH THE LUNCH HOUR,COLDER AIR ON A BIT OF A DELAYF WE DO DRY OUT A BITTEMPERATURES COULD RUN NEAR 06 DEGREES BEFORE THAT COLDSTARTS TO MOVE BACK IN THROUGHTHE DAY FRIDAY, SATURDAY FULLDAY OF SUN, NO CLOUDS OUTTHERE AT ALL, BUT WILL STILLREMAIN QUITE CHILLY FOR US,TEMPERATURES WILL BE BELOWAVERAGE.SO PRECIPITATION CHANCESINCREASING HEADED THROUGH THEOVERNIGHT HOURS, BY 4:00 A.M.AT 98%.THAT'S WHEN THE HEAVIEST WILLBE.AND HERE IS YOUR WINTERWEATHER ADVISORY FOR CARBONMONROE COUNTIES OVERNIGHT.UP TO 2 INCHES OF SNOW, THENPOSSIBLY SOME FREEZING RAIN ONTOP OF THAT.FOR YOUR THURSDAY, MORNINGRAIN, AFTERNOON MILD, SHOWERSAROUND, WIND WILL BECOMEWESTERLY ONCE THE FRONTCROSSES THE AREA.AND THEN YOU SEE THE BIG DROP.SIXTY TO 35.SIXTY TO 18 BY SATURDAYIT IS GOING TO BE VERY COLDOUT THERE FOR YOUR FRIDAYNIGHT, VALENTINE, 33 SUNDAY TOUP 48.BACK TO 50 MONDAY.THEN NEAR ZERO SIX AGAIN BYTUESDAY WHEN OUR NEXT STORMCOMES IN, WHICH MEANS IT WILL





