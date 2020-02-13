Global  

Suicide Note Leaves A Medical Mystery For Patients

Suicide Note Leaves A Medical Mystery For Patients

Suicide Note Leaves A Medical Mystery For Patients

CBS 2's Jim Williams reports a suicide note left by Dr. Van Koinis hints at the possibility that he didn't vaccinate his patients correctly.

Authorities are now investigating how many people were not vaccinated properly under Dr. Koinis' care.
