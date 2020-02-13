DIY: Snowman cake pops

And i'm going to tell you about it in just a few minutes.

It is time for some diy.

These are snowman cake pops that almost met their untimely death in my car today.

They are alive and well.

>> i got this recipe from pinterest as usual.

Look how cute they are.

So cute.

And i tweaked my own version.

Ial got this from a blog yet again tasty kitchen.com is where you can find it.

This person was really a rock star and made their cake from scratch,izing from skach.

I did a boxed cake and canned frosting as well.

>> i know the feeling.

You crumple up the cake like that.

Then you throw it in to a bowl and put frosting with it and mash it all together.

I used gloves, don't worry.

I think i used too much frosting.

They were kind of falling apart.

Then you put them in the fridge for 30 minutes.

I put mine in the fridge because they were falling apart more.

>> they're getting soft.

They're in the freezer.

We just need to make them -- make one or two big ones, about a tablespoon or more.

Eyeball it so one is the head and one is the body.

The next thing you do is take sticks, candy melts.

These are treat sticks.

They have a whole process.

I found out that did not work for me.

You're supposed to dip your stick in there and put it all the way through and dip it.

That was not working, so j did it together.

>> it works for me.

Make sure you go all the way through the head and not the body.

Take it and dip it in and cover it with our candy melts that we love so much.

>> i got a big head on this one.

What's really cool is once you're set them down they look like they have melted snow, which is cute.

>> i'm taking my time over here.

>> you can use red candy melts and black candy melts once they're dry.

I, of course, like the black and red writing gel.

It needs a hat as well.

I did find candy melts in a drizzle pouch.

I looked at it and didn't want to buy a whole bag for hats and belts.

This worked out much better.

We'll let those dry and work on these two here.

>> sounds good.

>> so for the eyes you take your black writing and make two eyes.

You can make either a smile or a crooked grin that is like three dots and buttons as well.

Let's see if i can do it facing the camera here.

You can find this on our facebook and living well page.

I have it pinned to our pinterest page.

I get a lot of followers every week.

This is a great project for a kid.

It takes about two hours in total.

>> that sounds about right.

There are steps in between.

>> so these are our little snowman.

